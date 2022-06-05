Saline Community Fair to be held August 31 - September 4, 2022

The 29-member Saline Community Fair Board is working hard planning the 2022 Saline Community Fair, scheduled for August 31 to September 4 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The theme for this year’s fair is “Go Hog Wild at the Saline Community Fair”. You will be hearing more about “Pickles” the pig before and during the fair. The second annual “Saline Dog of the Year” contest (nominations due August 1st) will be held and there will be three daily updated “Comedy Farm Magic Review” shows. New this year will be the A2 Saline Music Center Rocks! Show on Saturday, September 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. and there are many traditional daily activities. We are continuing to provide various live entertainment and grandstand shows, animal shows, Saline School and community programs, talent show, still exhibits, great fair food and a fun, family friendly carnival.

The fourth annual Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship Program will be accepting applications until June 20th. This program provides several high school students with the opportunity to represent the fair and assist with various activities, as well as $200 scholarships, community service opportunities and leadership experience. Applicants must be in grades 9-12 as of September 2022 and selection will be based on the application, resume and interview to be held in late June or early July. The recipients will be introduced at the fair on August 31st. The ambassador application can be found on the Saline Community Fair website at www.salinefair.org and then click on forms and downloads.

Be sure to check out the “Read to Ride” programs for the Saline Community Fair. The fair has teamed up with the Milan Public Library, Dexter District Library, and the Saline District Library to provide free ride or concession coupons to those participating in the summer reading programs. See the libraries for details. Many thanks to Elliott’s Amusements for sponsoring this program.

Again in 2022 the fair is going green and will not be printing a fair book for general distribution. The fair book is available on the website. There are thousands of classes offered for exhibiting everything from collections to rabbits to all types of vegetables to quilts, antiques and many more. Several new classes include a generations photo contest, the busiest baker contest, and the pretzel contest. Check out all the classes available for the Boys and Girls Pet Show and Decorated Bicycle Contest on Tuesday, August 30th. Now is a great time to plan what you would like to exhibit and participate in at the 2022 Saline Community Fair. Most non-animal classes are open to all ages of youth and adults. The Fairbook is on the website and contains contact information for each area if you have questions or would like more information.

The Fairbook and fair schedule, as well as more information is available on our website at www.salinefair.org. New information, including our 2022 sponsors, will continue to be posted on the website, on facebook at Saline Community Fair and in Saline Post articles.

There is something for everyone at the 86th Saline Community Fair! You are invited to “Go Hog Wild” at the Saline Community Fair, August 31 – September 4, 2022.