SALINE POLICE REPORTS: Police Respond to 2 Domestic Assault Complaints

Saline Police were called to Six Trails Apartments for an alleged domestic assault on May 27.

A woman told police that they were driving home from a family member's home when her husband became angry because she questioned him about drinking alcohol. At one point, he allegedly grabbed the steering wheel and yanked it toward him, causing the vehicle to swerve. When they arrived at the apartment, the man allegedly refused to let her have her purse. She told him she'd call 911 if she did not let her have her belongings. At that point the man took her phone. She told police when she reached over the center console to grab her phone, her husband punched her underneath her right eye. She was able to get her phone and call 911. Her husband left in their vehicle.

Adrian Police located the man at his mother's house. The suspect was transferred to the custody of Saline Police at the Clinton Police Department. The suspect was verbally abusive to police and was hitting his head against a barrier in the police cruiser throughout the trip to the Washtenaw County Jail, according to the police report.

Pallets Stolen from Busch's

Police were called to Busch's Fresh Food Market May 29 after a suspect drove away with several wood pallets from the back of the store. An employee yelled to the man that he was not allowed to take the pallets, but the man did anyway, loading them into a white, rusty Dodge pickup truck. The man was described as a heavy Latino male in his 30s with a full beard and mustache and shoulder-length hair.

Domestic Assault Investigated

Police investigated a domestic assault allegation on Sheffield Drive. The alleged assault happened around midnight, May 29.

A Saline woman told police she and her husband were in bed when she tried to cuddle. Apparently unhappy with the placement of her hand, the husband woke up and began punching her on her calf.

Co-workers noticed bruising on her leg and, on their advice, the woman called Huron Valley Ambulance to evaluate her injuries. Police arrived and interviewed the woman.

The husband told police he's told his wife in the past that he doesn't like to be touched on his buttocks.

Police notified Safehouse of the incident and forwarded the case to the prosecutor's office.

Man Faces 3rd Drink Driving Charge

Saline Police arrested a man for operating a vehicle under the influence early in the morning May 28.

Police stopped a vehicle at Henry Street and Mark Hannah Court around 2:30 a.m. after following the vehicle from the intersection of Ann Arbor Street and Michigan Avenue. According to the officer who filed the report, the officer saw the driver's vehicle touch the yellow line. The driver turned on to West Henry Street, slowed down and pulled over before the officer even activated his lights. The officer conducted field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer before arresting the man. His 2015 Ford Fusion was impounded.