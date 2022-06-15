The Saline Parks Commission and Parks and Recreation is Asking for Survey Responses

The Saline Parks Commission and Saline Parks and Recreation are asking for responses to a survey that will help shape their 2023-27 Recreation Master Plan.

“We have done several surveys and listening sessions in the past, but as we are looking to update our Master Plan, we want to make sure the suggestions we are pulling from are of current residents' and park-goers' wants and needs,” said Parks and Recreation Director Carla Scruggs. “Your responses will have a direct impact on how parks and recreation services are developed in the community.”

The survey is broken into five sections: Demographics, Parks, Trails, Programming and Finance/Other and takes no more than 10-15 minutes to complete.

Anyone who is interested in completing a survey is invited.

“After the due date in July, the Parks Commission will be looking at all the responses and that will help us pinpoint some important projects to focus on the next five years,” said Director Scruggs.

The survey can be completed in either electronic or hard copy form. The link to the survey is https://survey.sogosurvey.com/r/SalinePR, or you can find copies at the Saline Recreation Center, 1866 Woodland Dr. Saline, MI 48176. All surveys (physical and online) must be turned in by Wednesday, August 31 at 5 p.m.

The Saline Parks Commission operates, constructs, maintains ad plans Saline’s public parks system and playgrounds. The Parks Commission meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. Saline Parks and Recreation provides a variety of recreational opportunities to meet the needs and desires of the Saline community. To learn more about the Saline Parks Commission or Saline Parks and Recreation, visit cityofsaline.org or contact Carla Scruggs at cscruggs@cityofsaline.org.