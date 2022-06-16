Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jun 17 - Sunday, Jun 19

The scorching heat is behind us! Check out the forecast for this weekend.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Jun 17 - Sunday, Jun 19

Friday June 17

Clear throughout the day.

High: 81° Low: 52° with a 3% chance of rain with 14 mph winds from the NW.

Saturday June 18

Clear throughout the day.

High: 72° Low: 50° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 11 mph winds from the NNW.

Sunday June 19

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 72° Low: 56° with a 15% chance of rain with 5 mph winds from the N.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.