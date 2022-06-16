6-16-2022 11:55pm
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jun 17 - Sunday, Jun 19
The scorching heat is behind us! Check out the forecast for this weekend.
...
Weekend weather: Friday, Jun 17 - Sunday, Jun 19
Friday June 17
Clear throughout the day.
High: 81° Low: 52° with a 3% chance of rain with 14 mph winds from the NW.
Saturday June 18
Clear throughout the day.
High: 72° Low: 50° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 11 mph winds from the NNW.
Sunday June 19
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 72° Low: 56° with a 15% chance of rain with 5 mph winds from the N.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.