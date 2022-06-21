Saline Environmental Commission Calls for Volunteers to Work July 30 County Clean-Up Day

The Saline Environmental Commission is calling for volunteers to help with the 2022 Washtenaw County Clean-Up Day at Saline High School July 30.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The county clean-up events typically allow residents to drop off appliances, furniture, electronics, tires, scrap metal, and some household hazardous wastes.

The events rely on volunteers.

To volunteer, sign up online by clicking here and filling out the form.

Volunteers wills work shifts of two hours and 30 minutes. The early shift runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The later shift runs from 10:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Volunteers direct traffic and unload materials. Snacks, drinks, and lunch are provided.