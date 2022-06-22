Gertrude "Trudy" Feldkamp, Helped Run Family Farm, Worked at U of M, Served on Saline Township Planning Commission

Gertrude Anne (Trudy) Feldkamp age 63 of Saline was called to her heavenly home on Monday, June 20, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on December 19th, 1958, to Walter and Elizabeth (Gilbert) Sally in Jackson MI, although Saline was her lifelong home. She graduated from Saline High School and then the University of Michigan, one of her proudest accomplishments.

She married the love of her life, Marvin Feldkamp, on November 3, 1979, at St. James United Church of Christ in Saline Twp. Trudy worked alongside him and assisted him in running the family farm for the entirety of their marriage until her illness no longer allowed to go to the barn earlier this year.

She worked for the University of Michigan for over 30 years, spending the majority of those years at the Law School where she has many close friends and colleagues. She was an active member of St. James UCC, lending her talents in multiple ways over the years at the ice cream social, serving as president of Women’s Guild and most importantly to her, as a Sunday School teacher.

Trudy was a member of the Saline Township Planning Commission, serving as secretary for decades and has volunteered in the canning division at the Saline Fair for more than 40 years. Trudy has a large circle of friends and extended family who know that she always had a smile on her face, rarely complained about anything and when asked about her health always said “I’m fine” so that others wouldn’t worry about her.

Her happiest times by far were spent with her grandsons, traveling, or watching them play baseball, football and wrestle. She was always in the stands yelling and cheering them on, rarely missing any of their activities and her presence will be greatly missed.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Rachel (Robert) Harbach and grandsons Jack and James Flaten and Jason and Sam Harbach, all of Saline; 6 siblings, Susan (Eugene) Heusel of Saline, Marjorie (Daniel) Stansbury of Las Vegas, NV, Richard (Carla) Sally of Saline, Gilbert (Teresa) Sally of Lumber City, GA, Russell (Maxine) Sally of West Carrolton, OH, and Julie (Jerry) Ernst of Hazlehurst, GA; a sister-in-law, Marilyn (Mark) Lowell of Grand Island, NE; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by both her parents.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the St. James United Church of Christ in Saline. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 24 at 11:00 A.M. at St. James with a visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place following the service and will be held in the St. James Church Cemetery. A luncheon will follow and will be held at the church as well. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. James United Church of Christ and envelopes will be available at the church. To leave a memory you have of Trudy, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.