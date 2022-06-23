Classic Rockers Vinyl Underground Perform in Downtown Saline Thursday

There will be dancing in the street Thursday night in downtown Saline.

Saline Main Street's Salty Sounds of Summer music series continues on North Ann Arbor Street with a free concert by Vinyl Underground - a classic rock band.

Led by singer, Chris McCall, the Vinyl Underground puts on a rock show every time out, playing everything from Led Zeppelin and the Black Keys to Adele or even Frank Sinatra.

Check out shops like McPherson Local and Enchanted oven for sweet treats and other confections. The patio at Dan's Downtown Tavern also has limited seating with views of the concert.

The music begins at 7 p.m.

Here's a sample of their music:

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2D51KCKagzE -->

Vocals, Guitar / Chris McCall

Vocals, Bass / Keith Malinowski

Vocals, Drums / Brandon Husken

Vocals, Lead Guitar / Duane Harlick

Vocals, Keys / Daniel Colfer