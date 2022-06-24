Pittsfield Police Investigate Death of Saline Woman Found in Roadway

Pittsfield Township police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old Saline woman.

On June 17, just after 10:30 p.m., Pittsfield Township police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Maple and Ellsworth roads. Michelle Young, 58, of Saline, was found injured in the roadway and was later pronounced dead at the University of Michigan Hospital, according to Pittsfield Police.

Witnesses called 911 and rendered aid to Young. They also assisted the police department's investigation, according to Pittsfield Township Police Lt. Jason Hohner. The Saline Police Department also assisted at the scene.

Hohner said it appeared her injuries were caused by contact with the roadway.

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy. Results are pending.

The incident is being investigated by the police department's accident investigation unit and by its detective bureau.

"Due to the fluidity of the investigation, we are unable to provide more information at this time," Hohner said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact PTPD at 734-822-4911 (Front Desk) or 734-822-4958 (Tip Line).