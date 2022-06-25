Saline Celtic Festival volunteers could win $50 gift card!

Volunteers during Saline Celtic Festival week not only get a free pass to the Festival—Friday, July 8 (evening) and all day Saturday, July 9—but there are two opportunities to be entered into drawings for $50 gift cards.

“High school students are encouraged to sign up,” says organizer Terri Murphy.

“No experience necessary! Help includes setting up tables and chairs, hanging banners and distributing equipment throughout the festival locations. Each 3-hour shift for pre-Festival set up gets your name in a drawing for a $50 gift card and free admission to the festival—and Saturday volunteers will be entered into another drawing for a $50 gift card.”

Interested? Here’s how you can help:

Tuesday, July 5

Meet at the Mill Pond Park Pavilion at 10:30 a.m., to help when tents, gear and equipment roll in.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, July 6, 7, 8

Volunteer any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., or in the evening.

Put tables, chairs, equipment and gear in place, hang flags and banners, golf carts and Gators are delivered, and administrative duties are finalized. Help vendors and merchants set up on Friday.

Thursday, July 7

Thursday afternoon volunteers are needed to help put the mechanical “Millie the Mill Pond Monster” and her family into the river! Fun, fun, fun!

Friday, July 8

Gates open at 5 p.m., activities start at 6 p.m. Help at the gate, assist visitors, and more.

Saturday, July 9

Help at Wee Folks Island, the gate, assist visitors, and more.

Sunday, July 10

Morning: Roll banners, pick up trash, and load trailers.

Email Volunteers Chair Heather Koepfle at salinecelticvolunteers@gmail.com with contact information and a general description of what interests you; or sign up at this online form

Check out Festival activities, and ticket prices, at https://www.salineceltic.org/.