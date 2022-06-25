Saline Celtic Festival will offer dynamic musical line-up

The Saline Celtic Festival will kick off 6 p.m., Friday, July 8, with a “Dance Party In The Park,” featuring music from the Celtic music duo Ironwood; Celtic-tinged Americana sound of The Codgers; and classic pop, rock and dance favorites from the 60s, through today from The Phoenix Theory.

The Mill Pond Park gates on July 8 will open at 5 p.m., and events start at 6 p.m. The cost is $8; $5 ages 6 to 17; active military members and children 5 and under free.

The all-day festival on Saturday, July 9, will feature music from The Moxie Strings, Crossbow, Brother Crowe, Nessa, and the Saline Fiddlers—culminating in a grand finale featuring all the bands.

“This year’s line up includes some really great bands that are not only local but perform at Celtic and Irish festivals all over the country—and even internationally,” says Entertainment Chair Paul Wikarski—one half of Brother Crowe. “The Moxie Strings recently performed in Ireland and Crossbow will be performing in Scotland later this year!”

“This year’s entertainment lineup is sure to bring some great music to the festival—one of best yet. You don’t want to miss this one!”

Brother Crowe—featuring Paul and his brother Derek—has been performing at Irish and Celtic festivals since 2004. This year, they’ll have guest musicians, Bob Gilbert and Steve Vilnius from The Kreellers, who also perform regularly with the popular The Cure tribute band ‘Recure.’

“With this lineup it’s going to be Brother Crowe on steroids! They’re ready to tear up the stage with not one, but two performances on the Saturday,” Paul says.

Opening the main stage on Saturday, Nessa plays music that is Celtic inspired, spiced up with African, Caribbean, and Eastern flavors.

“Nessa’s combination of jazz-infused Celtic is like no other—be sure to check them out,” Paul says.

The Moxie Strings offer an electric, innovative lens with Alison Lynn performing on an electric cello, and Diana Ladio on a 5-string violin, both using a variety of audio effects pedals. The two compose the majority of their pieces and arrange melodies from many countries, in a blend of ear-catching, mainstream melodies and foot-stomping, rock-influenced rhythms.

Incorporating pop and classic folk tunes, CrossBow delivers an eclectic vibe that remains true to Celtic roots, and the band has played at the Michigan Irish Music Festival, Ford Arts, Beats and Eats, and Detroit Highland Games.

The Saline Fiddlers, from Saline High School, feature a diverse range of music from American folk, fiddle, bluegrass, jazz, western swing, and Celtic traditions. Spirited vocals and Appalachian step dancing combine with the instrumentals to create an unforgettable live performance.

The July 9 Festival also features a Highland dance competition, pipe & drum bands, living history, music and dance performances, ancient athletics, free music/dance workshops, Wee Folks Island, jousting, sheep herding, clans, textile demonstrations, living history performances, Ring of Steel Fire Show, beer tent, food vendors, merchants area—and “Millie the Mill Pond Monster” and her family in the Saline River.

Saturday, July 9 Prices:

Adult tickets $15/advance; $18 at the gate; ages 65+ $8/advance; $10/at the gate; ages 6-17 $5; age 5 and under free; active military free.

And remember, volunteers get a free pass! Sign up here.

Group package (10 adult admissions) $125/advance; Family pack (2 adults & 2 youth) $40/advance; Two adults & two beers $30/advance ($20 savings); Four adults & four beers $70/advance ($30 savings)

Free parking and shuttles

For information and advance tickets, visit https://www.salineceltic.org.