Five Pipes & Drums bands to perform at Saline Celtic Festival

The July 9 Saline Celtic Festival will welcome:

Cabar Feidh Pipes and Drums from Royal Oak, coming off two first-place finishes at the recent Alma Highland Games

Glen Erin Pipe Band from Lansing, that performed at the 74th Annual Mackinac Island Lilac Festival

Flint Scottish Pipe Band, playing recently in Alma, Owosso, and at the Scottish Festival & Highland Games in Chicago

Grand Rapids & District Pipe Band, the oldest in West Michigan

Motor City Pipes and Drums from Troy, that took second place in Chicago.

The massed bands, under the leadership of Senior Drum Major Kerry Lewis, will lead the Opening Ceremony at 11 a.m. with a processional through Mill Pond Park.

Each band will then perform a half-hour concert with a final massed bands performance at 5 o’clock.

“These bands represent the best in Michigan and generally place in the top positions in local competitions such as the games at Alma, and the St. Andrew’s games in Livonia,” says organizer Tom Todd.

“The bands are excited to come again after the 2-year pandemic hiatus. The bands tell me year after year how much they enjoy coming to Saline, and how much they appreciate the welcome and support they receive from the community for their participation. Many tell me the Saline Celtic Festival is their best event of the year.”

The Festival also features music from The Moxie Strings, Crossbow, Brother Crowe, Nessa, and Saline Fiddlers a Highland dance competition, living history, music and dance performances, ancient athletics, free music/dance workshops, Wee Folks Island, jousting, sheep herding, clans, textile demonstrations, Ring of Steel Fire Show, beer tent, food vendors, merchants—and “Millie the Mill Pond Monster.”

Festival Facts

Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. to midnight, at Mill Pond Park

$15/advance; $18 at the gate; ages 65+ $8/advance; $10/at the gate; ages 6-17 $5; age 5 and under free; active military free. Group packages available

Volunteers get a free pass and a chance to win a $50 gift card! Sign up here

Free parking and shuttles

The Festival will also host a “Dance Party in the Park,” 6 p.m. to midnight, Friday, July 8, at Mill Pond Park, with music from Ironwood, The Codgers, and The Phoenix Theory. $8 at the gate; ages 6-17 $5; age 5 and under, and active military free.

For complete information and tickets, visit https://www.salineceltic.org.