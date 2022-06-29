Saline Class of 1968 Donates Memorial Bench on the Max Adler Trail at Curtiss Park

The Saline High School Class of 1968 will be having a memorial bench dedication on Aug. 6.

The class is donating a permanent bench along the Max Adler Trail next to the Saline River in Curtiss Park as a gift to the community.

"We chose to do this to honor all of our classmates who have passed but also to provide another opportunity for all of us who remain to gather," said Sharon Mischakoff, a member of the class.

The plaque will read: “In Celebration of Our Shared History, Saline High School Class of 1968, Once a Hornet…Swarm On!”