LOCAL LOCAL FARMER DIRECTS AMERICA’S FARMERS GROW COMMUNITIES DONATION TO SALINE COMMUNITY FAIR

The America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by Bayer Fund, partners with farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits to help their communities.

Through the program, farmers enroll for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization of their choice.

The America’s Farmers programs have given more than $59 million to rural America since 2010.

JULY 24, 2021 – Local farmer Denise Blumenauer recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Saline Community Fair. The fair will use the funds to expand exhibits in the Adventures in Agriculture Barn at the fair, and provide fairgoers with agriculture and natural resources education. Pictured left to right are Denise Blumenauer from Manchester and Nancy Thelen, president of the Saline Community Fair.

“The Saline Community Fair greatly appreciates Denise Blumenauer selecting us for this donation through the Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities program. This donation will allow us to update and expand some of the educational exhibits and activities in our Adventures in Agriculture Barn,” said Nancy Thelen, Saline Community Fair President.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.

Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, fairs, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, including those in rural regions, and farmers play a critical role in helping communities overcome challenges, like the ones we’re currently facing” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact.”

To learn more about how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com.

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.