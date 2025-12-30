Looking Forward to the High School Playoffs

The MHSAA playoffs quickly sneak up on teams after the holiday break. It seems like we've just begun, but we'll be covering playoffs in six weeks.

Here's what the playoffs look like, so far.

Wrestling

The team districts are Feb. 11-12. The Hornets will wrestle at Belleville against Belleville, Wayne Memorial and Westland John Glenn in Team District 122. They hope to advance to the team regionals Feb. 18. The individual finals are March 6-7 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Saline will wrestle in Individual District 6 on Feb. 14 at Westland John Glenn. Saline hosts the individual regional the next week.

Skiing

Saline competes in the Region 3 tournament at Alpine Valley Ski Area in White Lake. The finals are Feb. 23 at a site yet to be determined.

Hockey

Saline competes in the regional tournament Feb. 16-25 in Region 7 at Northville. Saline is joined by Northville, Pioneer, Brighton and Novi in the district. The semifinals and finals are March 5-6 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

Washtenaw United, which features several Saline players, finishes its regular season Feb. 20.

Bowling

Saline's bowlers will compete in the regionals Feb. 20 at Skores Lane in Taylor.

The finals are March 1-2 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.

Competitive Cheer

The Hornets compete in the district at 10 a.m., Feb. 21 at Wyandotte Roosevelt. They'll hope to qualify for the regional, Feb. 28 at Troy Athens. The finals are March 6-7 at McGuirk Arena at CMU.

Boys Basketball

Saline (5-2) hosts Division 1 District 15, which includes Huron, Pioneer, Skyline, and Dexter. The tournament begins Feb. 23.

Gymnastics

Saline competes in Region 3 at Salem High School. The tournament begins at 10 a.m. The finals are March 6-7 at Milford High School.

Girls Basketball

Saline (4-1) hosts the Division 1 District 15 tournament. The district also includes Huron, Pioneer, Skyline, and Dexter. The tournament begins March 2.

