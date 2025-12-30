Catherine Beach, Michigan Waitress of the Year, Saline's First Female Bus Driver, Enjoyed Life to the Fullest

Catherine Marie Beach, age 97 of Saline, Michigan, peacefully passed into the arms of God at her home of 75 years on Sunday, December 28, 2025. Her daughter, April, and granddaughter, November, were near her side. Catherine was born August 29, 1928 in Dundee, Michigan to the late Alred J. Sliker and Esther M. (Neuroth) Sliker.

She married the late Hubert L. Beach on January 9, 1948. Preceded in death by her four siblings, Howard Sliker, Ella May Sliker, Alma (Bruce) Loar, and Margaret (John) Marion; her first daughter, Mari Auxier. She is survived by two children, Alexander (Sharon Annette) Beach and April (Adriaan) Pronk; seven grandchildren, November (Steve) Freece, Antares (Tanja) Pronk, Jonathan Beach, Orion (Secil Ozdemir) Pronk, Jennifer (Eric) Cueller, Kristen (Scott) McGuire, and Kenneth (Carolina) Beach. She is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren, ten nieces and nephews, son-in-law Allen Auxier, and sister-in-law Sandra Sliker, all of whom she loved dearly.

Catherine enjoyed her life to the fullest. Friends knew her as Katie. Great-grandchildren called her Gigi. All three of her children were born within 21.5 months. She worked part-time at Saline Hotel/Leutheuser’s Restaurant for over 35 years and was the State of Michigan’s “Waitress of the Year” in 1968. With determination, she became the first female school bus driver in Saline. An avid bowler for over 30 years, she once scored a perfect 300. Catherine loved music and was able to simultaneously play her organ and piano, angled at 90 degrees to each other. She sang in the choir for 50 years at the First Presbyterian Church of Saline where she was a member, and she volunteered there to oversee the music library for many years. Favorite interests included playing bridge for over 50 years and having breakfast weekly with her long-time friends. Another favorite pastime was tending to her garden; she especially treasured roses. A highlight was being Hubert’s wife while he was mayor and a councilman of Saline for over a decade. Most of all, she loved dancing to big-band music while cheek to cheek with her husband of 56 years whenever possible. She opened her doors freely to all her friends, and especially to all her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. One of her favorite sayings was, “Whatever will be, will be, by Doris Day.” Upon the question, “How are you?”, her response was a version of “Well, I woke up and I was alive, so I got up.” Then she’d laugh. Catherine is remembered for her beautiful and positive spirit, full of generosity and thankfulness. One of her greatest gifts was to encourage others.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, January 2, 2026 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, January 3rd at 10:00 A.M. at the First Presbyterian Church of Saline with Rev. Kimberly Secrist-Ashby officiating. Following the service, burial will be held in the Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery in Sylvania, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Catherine’s name may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Saline, with her name written on the memo line. Donations will go toward the Church’s music program at Catherine’s request. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the Church. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting www.salinepres.org To leave a memory you have of Catherine, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

