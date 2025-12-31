12-31-2025 2:59am
Work Continues on Washtenaw Roads
It's still the holiday season, but work is underway on Washtenaw County roads. This chart was released by the Washtenaw County Road Commission, showing the road work schedule.
|
Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Detour
|Project Details
|Contact
|Pittsfield
|Various Secondary (subdivision) Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Dec. 8 - Jan. 5 (extended)
|N/A
|Forestry
|Jared Powers, powersj@wcroads.org, (734) 327-6650
|Ypsilanti
|Various Secondary (subdivision) Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Dec. 8 - Jan. 5 (extended)
|N/A
|Forestry
|Jared Powers, powersj@wcroads.org, (734) 327-6650
|Lima
|Dexter-Chelsea Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dancer Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 15 - Jan. 15
|N/A
|Permit work: utility work
|David Vecellio, dexterchelsea@dteenergy.com, (313)235-6115
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Miller Rd and Joy Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Dec. 30 - Jan. 9
|N/A
|Forestry
|Jared Powers, powersj@wcroads.org, (734) 327-6650
|Dexter, Scio
|Island Lake Rd between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Wylie Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Jan. 7 - 9
|N/A
|Forestry
|Jared Powers, powersj@wcroads.org, (734) 327-6650
