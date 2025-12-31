Work Continues on Washtenaw Roads

It's still the holiday season, but work is underway on Washtenaw County roads. This chart was released by the Washtenaw County Road Commission, showing the road work schedule.

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline Detour Project Details Contact Pittsfield Various Secondary (subdivision) Roads Intermittent lane restrictions Dec. 8 - Jan. 5 (extended) N/A Forestry Jared Powers, powersj@wcroads.org, (734) 327-6650 Ypsilanti Various Secondary (subdivision) Roads Intermittent lane restrictions Dec. 8 - Jan. 5 (extended) N/A Forestry Jared Powers, powersj@wcroads.org, (734) 327-6650 Lima Dexter-Chelsea Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dancer Rd Lane restrictions Sept. 15 - Jan. 15 N/A Permit work: utility work David Vecellio, dexterchelsea@dteenergy.com, (313)235-6115 Scio Zeeb Rd between Miller Rd and Joy Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Dec. 30 - Jan. 9 N/A Forestry Jared Powers, powersj@wcroads.org, (734) 327-6650 Dexter, Scio Island Lake Rd between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Wylie Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Jan. 7 - 9 N/A Forestry Jared Powers, powersj@wcroads.org, (734) 327-6650

More News from Saline