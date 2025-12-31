Saline MI
12-31-2025 2:59am

Work Continues on Washtenaw Roads

It's still the holiday season, but work is underway on Washtenaw County roads. This chart was released by the Washtenaw County Road Commission, showing the road work schedule.

Township

 Where Impact to Traffic Timeline Detour Project Details Contact
Pittsfield Various Secondary (subdivision) Roads Intermittent lane restrictions Dec. 8 - Jan. 5 (extended) N/A Forestry Jared Powers, powersj@wcroads.org, (734) 327-6650
Ypsilanti Various Secondary (subdivision) Roads Intermittent lane restrictions Dec. 8 - Jan. 5 (extended) N/A Forestry Jared Powers, powersj@wcroads.org, (734) 327-6650
Lima Dexter-Chelsea Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dancer Rd Lane restrictions Sept. 15 - Jan. 15 N/A Permit work: utility work David Vecellio, dexterchelsea@dteenergy.com, (313)235-6115
Scio Zeeb Rd between Miller Rd and Joy Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Dec. 30 - Jan. 9 N/A Forestry Jared Powers, powersj@wcroads.org, (734) 327-6650
Dexter, Scio Island Lake Rd between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Wylie Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Jan. 7 - 9 N/A Forestry Jared Powers, powersj@wcroads.org, (734) 327-6650
