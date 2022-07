The Tractor Supply Co. building at 111 Sage Ct. in Saline is on the market for $4.24 million.

According to the real estate listing on Crexi.com, the owner of the Tractor Supply Co. store has been there for more than 20 years and has 13 years remaining on the lease.

In 2019, the 19,530-square-foot building sold to W Realty Co. LTD for nearly $3 million.