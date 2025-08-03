Get Your Entries Ready For The Saline Community Fair

The countdown is on to finish your entries for the Saline Community Fair. There are thousands of classes to participate in and many special contests such as the Quick Bread Baking Contest, Homemaker and Junior Homemaker and other special awards. Check out the Fairbook for listings of all the classes that can be entered. If you sew, quilt, knit, crochet, bake, can, do crafts, have hobbies, grow fruits or vegetables, take pictures, raise animals, etc. you can show off all your hard work at the Saline Community Fair. Anyone considering entering the Homemaker and Jr. Homemaker Contest needs to pre-register their intent to enter the contest by August 16. Complete details can be found in the Fairbook on the fair’s website. New this year is a section for Individuals with Different Abilities. Classes are offered for youth and adults in the following areas: Sewing, Quilting, Knitting and Needlework, Crocheting, Baked Goods, Fine Arts, Folk Arts, Floriculture, Horticulture, and Miscellaneous Hobbies.

The “Saline’s Got Talent” Contest for adults and youth grows each year and provides entertainment on the Friday of fair week, August 29. The deadline to submit entry forms for the talent show is August 22.

Youth age 6-19 who would like to exhibit open youth beef, dairy, hogs, goats, poultry, rabbits, or sheep have until August 11th to submit their entries for the 2025 fair.

For entry forms and complete rules and information in every department from animals to baking to photography and floriculture, visit www.salinefair.org. The fair book can be accessed under forms and downloads and individual departments are linked under the fair book by sections tab. While on the website be sure to check out the complete schedule, our list of sponsoring partners, and opportunities to volunteer and assist in various ways during the fair. You are also encouraged to like us on facebook at www.facebook.com/salinecommunityfair.

There is something for everyone at the 89th Saline Community Fair! Come and enjoy “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair, August 27 - 31, 2025. Make your plans now to attend this fun family activity.

