Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Jul 5 - Saturday, Jul 9

It's the first full week of July.

Savor it. Summer is over in the blink of an eye.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmJWwG5JVZ4 -->

...

Weather outlook for Tuesday, Jul 5 - Saturday, Jul 9

Monday July 4

Possible light rain overnight.

High: 90° Low: 69° with a 6% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the SSW.

Tuesday July 5

Rain in the morning.

High: 89° Low: 65° with a 89% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the WSW.

Wednesday July 6

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 81° Low: 67° with a 36% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the ENE.

Thursday July 7

Rain in the morning and afternoon.

High: 82° Low: 64° with a 84% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the SE.

Friday July 8

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 83° Low: 59° with a 32% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the NE.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.