7-03-2022 11:37pm
Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Jul 5 - Saturday, Jul 9
It's the first full week of July.
Savor it. Summer is over in the blink of an eye.
Weather outlook for Tuesday, Jul 5 - Saturday, Jul 9
Monday July 4
Possible light rain overnight.
High: 90° Low: 69° with a 6% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the SSW.
Tuesday July 5
Rain in the morning.
High: 89° Low: 65° with a 89% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the WSW.
Wednesday July 6
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 81° Low: 67° with a 36% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the ENE.
Thursday July 7
Rain in the morning and afternoon.
High: 82° Low: 64° with a 84% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the SE.
Friday July 8
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 83° Low: 59° with a 32% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the NE.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.