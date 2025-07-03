Saline MI
7-03-2025 1:10am

Summer Music: Dr. Pocket Plays Concert Downtown

Dr. Pocket Brings its horns-fused music to downtown Saline Thursday as the Salty Sounds  music series continues in downtown Saline.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the West Henry Street Parking Lot.

Saline Main Street presents the weekly concert series.

