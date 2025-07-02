BankSupplies Inc. Buys Windsor Mold Building for $7.9 Million

BankSupplies Inc has purchased a 105,418-sq-ft industrial building in Saine for its world headquarters.

The property, which was home to Windsor Mold, was purchased by BankSupplies Pelican LLC for $7.9 million.

BankSupplies Inc is a distributor of money handling products for banks, credit unions, retail, casinos and other businesses.

They provide solutions for counting and sorting, counterfeit detection, ATM and drive-up solutions, supplies and packaging and shipping.

The company was located at 770 James L Hart Parkway in Ypsilanti.

In 2024, ABC Group Sales & Engineering informed the state that it was closing its facility at 1294 Beach Court in Saline, laying off 156 employees.

Saline Mayor Brian Marl said he and his colleagues were excited to welcome the company to the city.

"As we stated during the latter half of 2024, a vacant structure/facility in such a prominent location within our business park would not stand - filling the former Windsor Mold parcel was a key priority for my office, and the City of Saline more broadly -Working with our regional partners, we're delighted to add another great enterprise to our local economy," Marl wrote on Facebook.

More News from Saline