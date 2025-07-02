Saline Posts: Weisenreder Farm Sweet Corn Due July 15

Weisenreder Farms' sweet corn is going to beat "knee-high by the fourth of July" and should be sold on a roadside farm wagon near you by July 15 or so.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid05iBHVCrxqAzMaU8… -->

"The sweet corn is growing like crazy! We are getting everything prepared for the season," a Facebook post from the Saline-area family farm says.

The farm traditionally places a wagon in the parking lot of Saline Pharmacy at North Ann Arbor Street and Bennett Street, and a wagon at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds on Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

Locals reacted to the update on the Saline Posts Facebook Group with Glee with exuberance.

"Best corn around! Can't wait," said Dianne Atwood.

Melanie Scott agreed.

"Looks good. Can't wait. My favorite!" she said.

"Counting the days," said Nancy Fidler.

In case you were wondering, Weisenreder Farms sells more than corn.

"OMGosh. I'm so excited. We lover everything you sell, but especially the delicious corn," Jennifer cook said.

