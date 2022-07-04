Busch's Fresh Food Market Open July 4

Many restaurants have announced their closure for the Fourth of July holiday, but local grocery stores will be open.

Busch's Fresh Food Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., according to their weekly advertising flyer. Walmart's hours are listed as 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Several restaurants and pubs, including Brewed Awakenings, Stony Lake Brewing Company and Dan's Downtown Tavern, announced they were closed for the holiday.

While we certainly appreciate the convenience and service of those businesses who've decided to remain open, it's hard not to love the reasoning and spirit in Dan's announcement to close for the weekend: