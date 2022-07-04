Wife, Mother of 3, Elaine Layher, Taught Sunday School and Sang in Choirs at Her Church

Elaine Esther (Kurowicki) Layher, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, surrounded by her family. Elaine was born in Milan, Michigan on Oct. 23, 1932, to the late Sophie (Adamack) and Edward Kurowicki. She graduated from Milan High School in 1951 and enrolled into beauty school upon graduation. She worked in Milan as a beautician. On May 12, 1956 she married John W. F. Layher in Milan, Michigan. She met John on a blind date. They just celebrated their 66th Anniversary.

Elaine was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline, where she was a Sunday school teacher for 30 years, choir member, and a volunteer making food for funerals, Millpond Manor, coffee hours and other church events. Besides being a lifelong mother and homemaker, she worked various jobs including Beautician, Crossing Guard for the Saline Area Schools, Cook at Ford Motor Company, and babysitter for her adored grandchildren. Until her eyesight deteriorated, she enjoyed crafts, shopping, sewing and tending her flowers.

Elaine is survived by her husband John, as well as her children, Patricia (Craig) Richter of Saline, Paul (Rikilynn) Layher of Frankenmuth, and John (Jan Mata) Layher of Tecumseh. She is survived by her grandchildren, Joshua and Jared Richter of Saline, Sarah Richter of Grand Rapids, Sadie Layher of Boston, MA, Samuel Layher of Madison Heights, and Bryan and Daniel Layher of Ypsilanti. She is survived by her sisters Janet (Donald) Hann and June Fowler, her brother David (Jean) Kurowicki, her brother-in-law James Weber, half brother Edward (Vicky) Kurowicki and half brother-in-law David DeVee. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, great-grand nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Stella Weber, brother Paul Kurowicki, and half-sister Linda DeVee.

Special thanks go to her grandson Jared for spending numerous nights with Grandma, to niece Susan Yuhasz for many evenings helping get her ready for bed, to Nurse Andrea and Aide Pamela from St. Joseph Hospice for being so kind and caring, and to Alexandria and Ashley for providing loving care so Elaine could spend her final year in her home.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 122 W. Michigan Ave, Saline, MI 48176. Pastor Jacoba Koppert will be officiating the service. A luncheon will follow and will be held at the church. For those who can not attend, the service will be livestreamed and will be available to view by visiting the Church’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the church for beautifying the church grounds. Envelopes will be available at the service. To leave a memory you have of Elaine, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.