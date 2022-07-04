People Plan to Protest Abortion Ruling in Downtown Saline July 5

On Tuesday, people in downtown Saline will protest the US Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which nullified a woman's right to abortion in many states.

The protest is planned for 1-3 p.m., July 5.

Protestors will march up and down the Michigan Avenue sidewalks in between Harris and Lewis streets.

Piper James is inviting people to the protest to share their stories and make their voices heard.

"We want a good, impactful outcome," James said. "Stand with your beliefs among many others."

In Michigan, the most recent abortion law is from 1931 and it bans all abortions unless they are done to save the life of the woman. The law also makes it illegal to sell or advertise medication inducing an abortion. Several counties, including Washtenaw County, have announced they will not enforce the law.

A May preliminary injunction from a Michigan Court of Claims judge would also prevent the state from enforcing the old law.

The Supreme Court ruling is already impacting society. In Ohio, a 10-year-old rape victim seeking an abortion has been forced to seek one out in Indiana.