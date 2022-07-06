Terrence Gracie Was an Excellent Salesman and Avid Fisherman

Terrence Anderson Gracie, 41, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Terry was born July 28, 1980, to Pamela Sue Tighe and the late William Harris Gracie.

Terry is survived by his mother Pam (Gary Girbach) Tighe, siblings Krissy (Ivan) Parra, Chase Gracie, Sara (Matt Haushalter) Girbach, Melissa Girbach, nephew Keen Parra, and nieces Rose Parra and Vivian Haushalter. He was preceded in death by his father Billy Gracie.

Terry excelled in sales and could sell anything to anyone. He was an avid fisherman, spending his free time finding the best fishing spots and documenting his catches. He loved animals of all kinds, especially his beloved Lexi, exotic and aggressive fish, and Pepè the Guinea Pig. Terry was charismatic and compassionate and impacted the lives of many people. Never short on words, conversations with Terry were always engaging and off the wall. Terry loved his family and friends, especially his mom who he considered his best friend. He was too young, 41 years was just not enough time.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, July 7, 2022 between 2:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Terry’s name may be made to Dawn Farm, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Terry, to sign his guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.