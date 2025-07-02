Celebration of Life for Kristine Trybus Scheduled for Sept. 28

It is with great sadness that the family of Kristine Kaye Trybus (nee Feuerbacher) announce her sudden passing on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at the age of 72.

Kristine “Krissi” will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 30 years Greg; children Brooke, Breck (Steve); stepchildren Andrea (Bart), Jeff (Kristie); grandchildren Kevin (Megan), Kristen (Samir), Lauren, Alexis, Katalina, Jacen, and Scarlett. She is also survived by her brother Eddie (Rachel). Krissi was predeceased by her parents Eugene and Audrey, an infant sister and her great-granddaughter Makenzie.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 28th, from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Whistlestop Park and Depot in Grass Lake located at 210 East Michigan Ave., Grass Lake, MI 49240. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, 3100 Cherry Hill Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105, or by visiting https://www.hshv.org/give/donate/. To leave a memory you have of Kristine, to sign her online guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home of Saline.

More News from Saline