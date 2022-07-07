Saline MI
7-07-2022 1:57am

St. James United Church of Christ Hosts Ice Cream Social Thursday

St. James Church United Church of Christin Saline is having its annual Ice Cream Social at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Ice cream, sandwiches, homemade cakes, pretzel buns, and more will be served.  There will be a bazaar of homemade and home-baked goodies. 

Children are invited to enjoy the fish pond.

People can dine and socialize with friends under the tents or get take-out.

The church is located west of town at  11005 W. Michigan Ave. in Saline.

