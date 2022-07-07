St. James United Church of Christ Hosts Ice Cream Social Thursday

St. James Church United Church of Christin Saline is having its annual Ice Cream Social at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Ice cream, sandwiches, homemade cakes, pretzel buns, and more will be served. There will be a bazaar of homemade and home-baked goodies.

Children are invited to enjoy the fish pond.

People can dine and socialize with friends under the tents or get take-out.

The church is located west of town at 11005 W. Michigan Ave. in Saline.