Power Outage Causes 47,000 Gallons of Sewage to Flow Into the Saline River

47,000 gallons of partially-treated sewage leaked from Saline's wastewater treatment plant into the Saline River, according to information shared by the City of Saline.

The event happened between 2:20 and 2:40 p.m., July 2.

The overflow was a result of a power outage that caused a time lag in the start of the UV treatment system.

The issue has since been resolved, according to the city.

On May 3, 156,000 gallons of sewage overflowed from the wastewater treatment plant into the river. That event was also caused by a power outage, according to information shared by the city.