Nicole Foster Possessed a Luminous Smile, Kind Heart and Generous Soul

Nicole “Nikki” Marie (Dias) Foster was born on September 9, 1981 in Sharon, Pennsylvania the daughter of Valerie K. Mitchell of Tecumseh, Michigan and Richard L. Dias of Hagerstown, Maryland.

Nicole attended Saline Alternative School and enjoyed running track and playing soccer. Nikki loved her “pups” Zoey and Stitch. She had a luminous smile, kind heart and generous soul. She touched so many lives with her feisty spirit and outgoing personality. She was a bright light that lit up a room just by walking into it. Sadly, Nicole fought a long difficult battle with mental illness and addiction which eventually took her life.

Nicole leaves behind her beautiful children Jacob, Brennan, Tyler and Shyloh. She is also survived by three brothers, Sean Mitchell of Tecumseh, Michigan, Charles (Chas) Mitchell of Perry, Florida and Jared Dias of Chevy Chase, Maryland, three sisters Jennifer (Mitchell-Morris) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Michayla and Maria (Mitchell) both of Perry, Florida. Other survivors include her Aunt and Uncle Ron and Pam Weber of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Aunt and Uncle Tracy and Brad Redfoot also of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, uncle John (Susie) Dias of Bowling Green, Ohio, Aunt Gaye (Dave) Bennett of Owensboro, Kentucky, Aunt Gloria Reichart of Lexington, Kentucky, cousins Ashleigh and Katelyn, Abby, Jenna and Jordan and her niece Avery of Milan, MI.

In addition to Rick she had two father figures who were a big part of her life; James Mitchell of Perry, Florida and Peter Longabaugh of Tecumseh, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her Grandma Kitty Marie Weber of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Grandmother Evelyn Dias of Owensboro, Kentucky, Grandfather George Dias of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Uncle Steve Weber of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Aunt Mary Jane Moyer of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at her sanctuary residence, 1610 Judd Road, Saline, MI, the home of her Michigan family Wendy (Payeur) Bowen, Dan, Keith and Kenny. Please come and share a story, memory or spend time with her family, close friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Bark Nation of Ferndale, Michigan. It is an organization that deals with animal cruelty and dog fighting. Nicole was very passionate about this. There will be a drop box with envelopes at the celebration or you could mail your donation in Nicole’s name to: Bark Nation P.O. Box 20637 Ferndale, MI, 48220. To leave a memory you have of Nikki, to sign her guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.