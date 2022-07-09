Michael Prochaska, Air Force Veteran, Founded Family Farm on Pennington Road

Michael “Mick” John Prochaska, age 79 of Tecumseh, MI passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 17, 1942 in Mt. Clemens, MI a son of the late Joseph Frank and Frances Kathryn (Machacek) Prochaska. Mick graduated from Cleary College with an Associate Degree. On June 10, 1966 Mick married Linda Lee Schwalm at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and they have shared 56 years together.

Mick travelled the world in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic and then settled and founded Prochaska Farms on Pennington Road as a 2nd generation farmer. He also worked as a sales representative for Moormans Feed for 10 years. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Deerfield, a member of the Britton American Legion and the American Bohemian Club. He most enjoyed family, friends, preserving his Czech heritage. He loved his country and being a freedom-loving American patriot.

Mick was quick with a welcoming smile and laugh, loved singing Czech polkas, playing a horn, tinkering on the farm and never missed an opportunity to have fun!

Along with his wife, Linda, Mick is survived by his children, Joseph “Sepp” Prochaska of Britton, MI, Erika (John) Aylward of Macon, MI, Michael “Mickey” (Courtney) Prochaska of Tecumseh, MI and Mary Prochaska of Tecumseh, MI; a sister, Judy Prochaska of Aspen, CO; 11 grandchildren, Gina (Dan), Julia, Jamie, Alescia, Keirstin, Joey, Gatlin, Tessa, Annie, Will and Jonathan and one great-grandson, Henry. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank, Joe and Bill Prochaska.

A memorial visitation for Mick will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 4pm-8pm at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11am at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Deerfield, MI with Fr. Jeff Poll as celebrant with visitation from 10 am until the Mass. Military honors will follow the service under the auspices of the Tecumseh American Legion Post #34 and VFW Post #4187. Inurnment will be in Macon Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.