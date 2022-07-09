Spirits High as the Saline Celtic Festival Returns to Mill Pond Park

A heavy rain that fell just as the gates opened for the 25th Saline Celtic Festival likely kept attendance down Friday, but it did little to dampen spirits.

The two-festival, originally held to celebrate Saline's sister-city friendship with Brecon, Wales, returns to Mill Pond Park for the first time since 2019.

Below is a sampling of photos and videos from Friday at the Saline Celtic festival

People learned the contra dance from Martha Vander Kolk

A man learns to play the tin whistle from Jennifer Fenely

Saline Police Officers Schoeneich and wore kilts for the occasion.

Marcus Salisbury and his co-worker from Busch's gave away free bottles of water.

Eric Hennings

Eric Hennings and Luana balog

Amber Sotelo places the crown over the head of one of the Mr. Pretty Legs contestants to get a reaction from the crowd.

Saline City Councillor Dawn Krause and Miss Wastenaw County Erin Kennedy were judges in the Mr. Pretty Legs contest. They may have seen more than legs.

Amber Sotelo crowns Tony Tarro - Mr. Pretty Legs 2022.

A couple dances at Mill Pond Park.

A vendor shows his goods to a shopper after sundown during the 2022 Saline Celtic Festival

A fire eater from Ring of Steel wows the crowd just before midnight.

Diana from Ring of Steel performs at the Saline Celtic Festival

For more photos of Friday's activities, click here.

The Saline Celtic Festival continues Saturday at Mlll Pond Park. Click here for the schedule.

