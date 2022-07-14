Pajamas Play Thursday in Downtown Saline

Pajamas are the featured act as the Salty Summer Sounds concert series continues Thursday night in downtown Saline.

The show starts at 7 p.m. on North Ann Arbor Street.

Pajamas is the Ann Arbor-based foursome that plays a blend of psychedelic improvisational rock and funk music. Pajamas draws influence from the likes of Phish, the Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, Snarky Puppy, Vic Wooten and the Allman Brothers.

The band is composed of Graham Low (Drums), Dan Schuler (Bass), Nick Orr (Guitar), and Owen Kellenberger (Keyboards).