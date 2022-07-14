Family Was the Greatest Joy for Patricia Dunlap, Stay-At-Home Mother and Community Volunteer

Patricia Diane Dunlap, 76, of Saline, passed away peacefully at Arbor Hospice of Saline on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Daughter of Mary Frances and Edward Venables, Diane was born March 24th 1946 in Audubon, NJ. Diane grew up in Collingswood, NJ and had many fond memories with her extended family.

She graduated from Camden Catholic High School in 1964. She later became a flight attendant for United Airlines and moved to Ann Arbor where she met her husband William “Bill” Dunlap. They married on January 28th 1967 and were life long residents of Saline.

Diane is survived by her husband Bill; 5 children Dana Kendzicky, Steve Dunlap, Bob (Jennifer) Dunlap, Mary Sankiewicz, Mike (Laura) Dunlap; 26 grandchildren Matt (Emily), Joe (Lauren), Ben, Andrew, Greg, Abby, James, and Kate Kendzicky; Nick, Megan, and Nathan Dunlap; Jacob, Jonah, Sarah, Anna, Levi, and Leah Dunlap; Zach, Kassie, Madelyn, Dylan, and Kyle Sankiewicz; Mitchell, Dominic, Miriam and Joel Dunlap.

She is preceded in death by her parents Mary Frances and Edward Venables, in-laws Helen and Dwight Dunlap, brothers-in-law James and Grant Dunlap, and son-in-law David Kendzicky.

Diane was a stay at home mom to her 5 children and later worked for Saline Area Schools as an aide for the visually impaired. She also spent much of her time volunteering for the sick and elderly through Meals on Wheels and Brecon Village in Saline. Diane’s Catholic faith played a primary role in her life and she was an active parishioner at St. Andrew’s where she participated in women’s bible study, RCIA, and the Assisted Living Ministry.

In her spare time she enjoyed crochet, cooking, reading, and traveling with her husband Bill. The two visited such destinations as Bermuda, Mexico, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Always a people person, Diane made many friends wherever she went. She had a gift for hospitality and made everyone feel welcomed and appreciated.

Her greatest joy in life was her family; being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Diane’s smile, sense of humor, listening ear, and big hugs will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Rosary Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Visitation will take place at the Church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church or to Arbor Hospice, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home and at the church. To leave a memory you have of Diane, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.