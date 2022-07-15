What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Jul 15 - Sunday, Jul 17

We can't vacation every weekend, right? That's OK, fun's right around the corner. Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend.

7 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jul 15 - Sunday, Jul 17

Estate Sale - Fri Jul 15 9:00 am, Sat Jul 16, 3:00 pm

590 Berkshire Drive, Saline,

Family Treasures Estates Sales presents an estate sale Friday and Saturday. Lots of treasures from world travels, Japanese woodblock prints, signed prints & etchings, plus a great variety of signed artwork, furniture featuring two Mid-Century fiberglass chairs, one is a shell chair designed by Charles Eames (includes label) and the other is a wing back chair designed by Lawrence Peabody for Selig, many pieces of cherry furniture for the bedroom and all rooms in the house, 2 Babu carved serpentine stone sculptures. Click here for more





Lethal Lunch Book Club - Fri Jul 15 1:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in-person* the third Friday of the month to discuss deliciously wicked details of murders most foul. We’ll read books in the murder mystery genre and first-in-a-series books. This month we are reading The Lost Ones by Sheena Kamal.

Click here to request a copy of this book. Registration is required. *Can't make it in-person? Join us via Zoom!

[more details]

Artsy Afternoon - Fri Jul 15 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a fun, creative, artsy afternoon. Create art, moving through stations at your own pace. Dress for a mess. No artistic experience required. Ages 6-11.

No registration required. [more details]

Saline High School

Saline Varsity Blues, a three-cast show choir, presents their major production, Billboard's Top Hits, Friday and Saturday.

Downtown Saline

The best local produce, meat, poultry, cheese, eggs, baked goods and crafts year-round. Music, activities and fun every week in the heart of downtown Saline. Until noon.

Animals of North America - Sat Jul 16 1:00 PM

The Creature Conservancy

Every Saturday & Sunday, 1-5 PM. Conservancy staffers show off some animals native to North America (2 & 4 p.m.), including a baby groundhog, black rat snake, and baby skunk or coyote. Also, an alligator feeding demonstration (3 p.m., weather permitting) and a chance to see the conservancy’s other animals. Masks encouraged.

$13 (kids ages 2–12, $11; under age 2, free) at the door; $1 discount in advance

https://www.thecreatureconservancy.org/july-weekend-open-hours

MI Irish Rep presents "Chapatti" at The 109 - Sat Jul 16 7:30 pm

The 109 Cultural Exchange

Mi Irish Rep performs "Chapatti" at The 109 Cultural Exchange. July 16 and 17, July 22-24. For tickets, visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5462845 [more details]

