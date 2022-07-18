What to do in Saline - Tuesday, Jul 19 - Monday, Jul 25

What's happening in Saline this week?

Here's a handy guide.

...

12 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jul 19 - Monday, Jul 25

Bayshore Day Camp/VBS - Mon Jul 18 5:30 am

BAYSHORE DAY CAMP/VBS/SALINE FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Bayshore Camp and Family Ministries is a "Day camp on the Road" Organization, licensed and accredited by the state of Michigan. First United Methodist Church in Saline, MI will be hosting Bayshore for a week of fun, friendships, and Biblical life lessons. Registration is open to children ages 5(who are entering Kindergarten) through 5th Grade(and those who have just finished 5th grade).

Bayshore Day Camps runs from 8:30am-4:30pm, July 18-21(Monday through Thursday) with family dinner happening… [more details]

Encanto Dance Camp at Dance XPlosion - Mon Jul 18 9:30 am

Call 734-439-8807 or visit dancexplosion.net for more info. [more details]

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon Jul 18 6:30 pm

Saline

Join us every third Monday evening for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels welcome - if you have learned the basics and want tips, or if you are experienced and want some company while you create, this is the group for you. This is an informal and welcoming group and a chance to meet others that share an interest in fiber arts.

Registration required. Can't join us in person? Join us on Zoom!

[more details]

SASS Annual Fundraiser - Tue Jul 19 5:30 pm

Stonebridge Golf Club

$75 per person. Each ticket includes hors d'oeuvres and two drinks. RSVP at salinesocialservice.com [more details]

LifeChoices Discovery Workshop - Thu Jul 21 10:00 am

Travis Pointe Country Club

Join us for a FREE discovery workshop and breakfast buffet! LifeChoices offers an innovative way to invest in securing your future long-term care needs, providing peace of mind while you remain in your own home.Our membership program empowers you to maintain your independence, supported by a comprehensive team to help ensure your future care needs are met when the time comes. Benefits include home maintenance, housekeeping, wellness services, your own personal advocate, care coordination,… [more details]

Outdoor Storytime - Thu Jul 21 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Families are invited to join us on the library lawn for stories, songs, and rhymes.

Weather permitting. All ages. No registration required. [more details]

Our Island Jewel: Detroit's Belle Isle Park - Thu Jul 21 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

Often called the crowning jewel of Detroit’s riverfront, Belle Isle has a long and storied history. The park has hosted world class sporting events, musical performances and family parties. It has also witnessed massacre, riot and military incursion. But for a few twists of fate, this beloved island might have been a much different place.Join the Detroit Historical Society for a Zoom presentation on Detroit's beautiful Belle Isle. Registration required. [more details]

SASC Blood Drive - Fri Jul 22 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Friday, July 22 from 12PM-4PM. Visit Versiti website to sign up for a time. [more details]

Family Swim and Hot Dog Cookout at Saline Rec Center - Fri Jul 22 4:00 pm

Pre-register at salinerec.com. [more details]

County Clean-Up Day: Augusta - Sat Jul 23 9:00 am

Lincoln High School

Have you done some cleaning and ended up with stuff you don't know where to take? Bring our waste specialists your TVs, tires, paint, oils, garden chemicals and more for responsible and safe disposal!

This Washtenaw County Clean-up Day will be held on Saturday, July 23rd from 9am-1pm at Lincoln High School.

Please consider a donation of $15 to help support this effort. Please only bring materials you can unload within 20 minutes or less. Long wait times are expected. While we strive to… [more details]

Andelina Farms Grand Opening Celebration - Sat Jul 23 11:00 am

Andelina Farms

You’re invited to the Grand Opening Celebration of Andelina Farms in Saline on Saturday, July 23rd from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

This Smart Series community features single family homes, townhomes, a playscape, walking paths, and is within walking distance from downtown Saline!

Spend the afternoon with us enjoying refreshments, activities for the kids, explore our available floorplans, and tour the beautifully decorated single family and townhome models.

Learn more and RSVP today!… [more details]

