ELECTION 2022: Marl Unopposed for Mayor, Austin and Rumohr Join School Board Race

The filing deadline has passed for November's City of Saline elections.

Mayor Brian Marl is unopposed for the third time as he seeks re-election to a sixth term.

There are five candidates for three city council positions. They are incumbents Dean Girbach and Janet Dillon and Nicole Rice, Brian Cassise and Robert Cameron.

This week, the ballot also began filling out in the Saline Board of Education election.

Voters will elect two trustees to four-year terms on the board and one trustee to a term that ends Dec. 31, 2026.

For the four-year term, Incumbent Michael McVey was joined on the ballot by former Board President Tim Austin and Sharene Rumohr. For the shorter term, Amy Sontag and Lauren Gold are running. Candidates have until July 26 to file for the election.