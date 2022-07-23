Kirkpatric, Clark and Genereaux Recognized at CMU

MOUNT PLEASANT - Three students from Saline High School were recognized when Central Michigan University released its Spring 2022 Dean's List and President's List.

To make the Dean's List, a student must have a semester grade point average of 3.5-3.99. To make the President's list, a student must achieve a 4.00-grade point average for the semester.

Making the Dean's List were senior Wynton Kirkpatrick and freshman William Charles Clark. Senior Robert Genereaux made the President's List.