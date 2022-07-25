This Week In Local Government - Week of July 25

It's the last week of July, which would usually make for a quiet week in local politics.

But there are a few things to keep your eyes on, watchdogs.

Monday, Saline City Council meets with officials from Saline Main Street, a private non-profit dedicated to revitalizing the downtown, to discuss the organization's mission, its 10-year history in the city, what the city wants from Main Street and more. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Saline City Hall.

Wednesday, the city's planning commission meets to discuss a special land use district for a medical marijuana provisioning center in the Goodwill shopping plaza at 465 E. Michigan Ave. The application was made by Oudia Abdulnoor of Green Trend. Planning commission will also discuss the Master Plan. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Saline City Hall.

At 4 p.m., Wednesday, the city's Code Review Task Force accessory dwelling units (garage apartments, etc), rental ordinances, and the ethics policy governing city council.

In other government news, the Saline Clerk's office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, to issue absentee ballots for the August primary election.

Lastly, there may be at least one more name joining the the other candidates in the school board election. The deadline for filing is Tuesday.