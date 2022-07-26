Clear Lines Emerge in Saline Area Schools Board of Education Election
Another candidate has been added to the 2022 Saline Board of Education election - and it's pretty clear the candidates in this non-partisan election are divided along traditional lines.
Kristin Hoffman-Peavler is the fourth person to file to run as a candidate for one of the two four-year seats. She's joined by incumbent Michael McVey, former board president Timothy Austin and Sharene Rumohr.
Voters will also elect one board member to a term expiring Dec. 31, 2026. Candidates Lauren Gold and Amy Sontag are running.
The deadline for filing to run is Tuesday.
In each election, voters will have liberal and conservative options. In the election of the four-year trustees, McVey and Hoffman-Peavman are more liberal and Austin and Rumohr are more conservative.
In the other vote, Gold is more liberal and Sontag is more conservative.
(We've corrected a typo in the name of a candidate)
Replies
The candidates name is Kristin Hoffman-Peavler. You didn’t even look at her name, did you? Did you even speak to any of these candidates before boiling them all down to “liberal” and “conservative” in what is supposed to be a non-partisan election? Just another example of immature “journalism “ and trying to rile up the community. 🙄
We as a community should be thankful that in times like we face today, we have community members that are willing to step up to try to address the challenges facing our community and our school district. That said, we should also make sure that the voices we put on the School Board represent the views of the entire community and not just the members of their own "tribe."
Let's hope the candidates remember that they represent the interests of the entire community and the policies, practices and their leadership behavior are role models for the young people in our community. These young people are liberal, conservative, religious, LBGTQ, athletes and math and science robot engineers of the future.
Let hope each of these candidates keep these thoughts in the fore front of their thinking, and in their actions during the upcoming campaign and for the winners of this contest, each day they serve on the upcoming board.
Lastly, I hope the Saline Post identifies in any article they write about the election and the candidates, it informs the reader of which candidate they receive revenue from advertisements run in the Post.
Many in the community feel it is important that the readers are aware of this preexisting relationship between the Saline Post and some of the candidates for this election.