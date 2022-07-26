Clear Lines Emerge in Saline Area Schools Board of Education Election

Another candidate has been added to the 2022 Saline Board of Education election - and it's pretty clear the candidates in this non-partisan election are divided along traditional lines.

Kristin Hoffman-Peavler is the fourth person to file to run as a candidate for one of the two four-year seats. She's joined by incumbent Michael McVey, former board president Timothy Austin and Sharene Rumohr.

Voters will also elect one board member to a term expiring Dec. 31, 2026. Candidates Lauren Gold and Amy Sontag are running.

The deadline for filing to run is Tuesday.

In each election, voters will have liberal and conservative options. In the election of the four-year trustees, McVey and Hoffman-Peavman are more liberal and Austin and Rumohr are more conservative.

In the other vote, Gold is more liberal and Sontag is more conservative.

(We've corrected a typo in the name of a candidate)