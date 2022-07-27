Laurie Saims Joins School Board Race

And then there were five.

A fifth candidate has joined the race for two four-year terms on the Saline Board of Education. Laurie Saims, of Lodi Township, has filed a nominating petition July 26, the last day nominations are accepted.

She is joined in the race by Michael McVey, the line incumbent in the election. McVey is vice-president of the board. Other candidates are Timothy Austin, former president of the board, Sharene Rumohr, and Kristin Hoffman-Peavler.

There remain two candidates, Lauren Gold and Amy Sontag, for the other board position to be decided by voters in November.