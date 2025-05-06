Notes from Saline City Council

Here are some quick reports that came from the reports and other announcements section of the Saline City Council agenda:

Councillor Chuck Lesch said the Bixby Marionettes have been put into boxes in the city hall basement. The Bixby Working Group will soon submit a transition plan to city council.

Saline's sister city friends from Lindenberg, Germany, will be in Saline and nearby from May 29-June 13, Councillor Jack Ceo said. There will be a reception at City Hall at 10 a.m., May 30.

Councillor Janet Dillon said a request for a variance was delayed recently due to questions from the ZBA.

Councillor Dean Girbach invited people to the Rentschler Farm Museum from 12-3 p.m. on May 17.

Councillor Nicole Rice said the Parks Commission is close to securing all the funding it needs for the Brecon Park dog park. Rice asked the city manager to kickstart the community health and wellness steering committee, saying she's got volunteers ready to start. Rice announced she was honored to take over the Saline Leadership Institute.

Councillor Jenn Harmount attended the Earth Walk, organized by the Saline Environmental Commission.

