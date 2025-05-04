Billingsley Hits a Hole in One for Saline Golf

Saline High School freshman Jack Billingsley shot a hole in one Thursday.

Golfing at home at Ella Sharp Course, Billingsley accomplished the feat at the 133-yard part 3.

"The slope of the hole did not allow Jackson to see the ball go up the goal as it was an elevated green. As he got up the green, he assemed the ball had gone over the green and he decided to look in the hole as a joke and there it was," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said.

Jackson shot 43 which was good for third in the match. He's the fifth Saline golfer in the program's history to shoot a hole in one .

The rest of the JV team also performed well and shot 163 to earn the match win against Jackson, which shot 214. Samir Sankaran had a great round and was the overall low score of the day for the JV. His score of 37 tied his career low. Kaden Cahill was second with a 40 and Sam Barker shot a 43 to tie with Jackson Billingsley for that 3rd spot. William Whitehouse had a 44 and Nolan Duckett a 46. The team is now 5-0 in SEC play.

"The entire team was so happy for Jackson, what a thrill. He is such a dedicated player, so it is very deserving for him to achieve this. I just wish we could have watched it go in," coach Randy Hoffman said.

On the varsity side, the team also improved to 5-0 in SEC play with a 155.

Eddie Robbins and Harper Hummel tied for low Hornet honors with 38s and that was good for second overall in the match. Ben Holloway shot a 39 to finish tied for fourth. Jack McFarlane shot 40, Haidren Stewart 41 and Leo Sotiropoulos shot 42.

Sotiropoulos had a great shot on his last hole where he drove the green on a dogleg right hole. He put his tee shot to 25 feet and then just missed the eagle putt and had a tap-in birdie.

The Jackson team got off to a hot start with their top 2 players getting eagle and birdie on the first hole.

"Our guys were struggling a bit on a course which is very scorable but they hung in there and were able to get the win. We are getting to that part of the season where the guys have been playing a lot of golf and it is time for us to get a little reboot going for the home stretch of the season," coach Williams-Hoak said. "These guys are really working hard and looking forward to what lies ahead."

