Videos: Anti-Trump Protests in Downtown Saline

Saline Indivisible led their second protest against President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon. There were fewer protestors - maybe about half as many as there were in April.

They said it was held on May Day - May 1 - because it's been known as a day to honor the struggle for worker rights.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV8pmfu3170 -->

In this video there are a few speeches.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTdpuLwY0YE -->

More News from Saline