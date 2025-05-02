5-02-2025 12:20am
Videos: Anti-Trump Protests in Downtown Saline
Saline Indivisible led their second protest against President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon. There were fewer protestors - maybe about half as many as there were in April.
They said it was held on May Day - May 1 - because it's been known as a day to honor the struggle for worker rights.
In this video there are a few speeches.
