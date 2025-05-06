Earth Walk Held in City of Saline

The Saline Environmental Commission hosted a community Earth Walk on Saturday. Residents gathered at the Cultural 109, where they learned about the mission of Saline Be Green. Tara Joshi, commission member, welcomed participants and supplied walkers with signs and inflatable globe-shaped balls. The walk was offered in an effort to continue the momentum that was created by April’s Earth Day celebrations.

“We recently did a Save Soil event at the Saline library, talking about regenerative farming versus industrial,” Joshi said. “Last weekend, at the Fine Print Bookshop, Mayor Marl did a reading. The mayor did proclaim that going forward, March 21 will be Save Soil Day for Saline, which corresponds with the North American Save Soil Day.”

Couples, families and dog walkers gathered together to learn about the commission and enjoy refreshments before the walk commenced. Joshi spoke with the children about ways that they can be green and help the planet, and gave each child an Earth ball.

“We’re going to walk from the 109 all around Henry and back and pretty much promote saving the Earth,” she said. “We’re going to talk about native planting, and we’re also going to talk about saving soil.”

David and Madeleine decided to participate in the walk after seeing the sign in front of the Cultural 109. The young couple are new residents of Saline, and they make an effort to get involved in local events.

“We were just out for a walk around town and we saw the sign for the Earth Walk . We thought we’d just walk around and learn about flowers,” Madeleine said.

Walkers carried signs promoting “Every day is Earth Day”. They chanted together “Who are we? Earthlings! What do we want? A cleaner planet!” They waved to passing cars and pedestrians as they made their trek around downtown. The event concluded at the 109, where participants enjoyed a pizza lunch together.

Zena Ealovega, also with the Saline Environmental Commission, was on hand to talk to residents about the walk and upcoming events.

“We decided to do an Earth walk, and we recruited these earthlings here,” she said. “We’re excited to do this.”

Ealovega and Joshi hope that this will become an annual event.

“Our next environmental commission event will be June 7th, and that will be the native seed plant exchange at the farmers market. We’re going to have pots and potting soil available. People will be planting seeds there. This will all be provided by the city of Saline for people to participate and take home for themselves,” Ealovega said.

