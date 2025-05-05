Farmers Market Returns to Downtown Saline

The Saline Farmers Market returned to its outdoor venue on Saturday, with hundreds of shoppers braving the cool temps to visit the booths of local vendors.

“We’ve had over four hundred visitors today, with just about every stall full,” said Dana Turner-Queen, Saline Market Manager. “As the summer progresses, we will have every single stall full. A few produce farmers are not yet here, but will be coming in at the beginning of June. Otherwise, we’ve got a great balance of mostly returning vendors and a few newbies.”

Every spring, the market leaves its winter location in Liberty School and sets up stalls in the parking lot at 100 S. Ann Arbor Street. They offer a variety of vendors as well as programming and entertainment throughout the season.

“Today we have the Saline Be Green Environmental Commission. They are here promoting good stewardship of the earth, and they are also promoting their Earth Walk that will be starting and ending at the 109,” Turner-Queen said.

Many of Saturday's vendors were regular contributors to the winter market. Turner-Queen was excited about the addition of a new vendor that was offering unique solutions for home gardeners.

“Jo Jo Farms have worm casting compost, and red wigglers that you can buy for your compost pile. They have worm casting tea, which is like a liquid fertilizer. They have a lot of really great stuff to start and support gardens.”

Master Gardeners Joann Black and Courtney McDonald from the MSU Extension program were on hand to answer questions.

“We’ve had a few questions about some pruning activities, plant ID, and about the Spotted Lantern Fly, the invasive species that has made its way to Michigan,” McDonald said. “It affects various trees, and fruit trees as well.”

“They can search the MSU Extension Master Gardener website. If they have specific questions about plants, gardening, et cetera, they can ask an expert through MSU extension as well. There’s a hotline they can call as well.”

Dana Turner-Queen has begun her fifth year as Saline Farmers Market manager. She also manages the Manchester and Whitmore Lake Farmers Markets.

“This year has been going like clockwork. It’s been super great,” she said.

“We have a lot of great programming coming up. We will have music. We will have pollinator week in June with the visible beehive again. Bee Present Honey are Pittsfield township residents, so they are nearby favorites of ours. On July 12th, we are going to do a corn roast hosted by the Rotary Club. They are going to come and grill up ears of corn to give away to community members for free, just to fellowship and talk to people. We will also have the Huron Valley Harmonizers there to sing that day.”

The Saline Farmers Market operates every Saturday from 8AM to 12 Noon. Residents are encouraged to visit the Saline Farmers Market Facebook page for more information on upcoming events, as well as lists of vendors featured each week.

