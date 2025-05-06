Safety Town Registration

This fun and educational program teaches pre-K kids important safety skills—like crossing the street, bus safety, fire safety, and more—all while exploring our mini “city” with buildings, street signs, and crossing guards.

Perfect for incoming kindergarteners and first graders who haven’t attended yet or need a refresher.

🗓 Starts next month – and space is limited, so don’t wait to register! 👮‍♀️🚍🔥

