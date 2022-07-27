Ariel, Zoey and Eli Play Thursday Concert in Downtown Saline

The Salty Summer Sounds concert series, presented by Saline Main Street and the Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center, continues Thursday night with a performance by Ariel, Zoey & Eli.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. on North Ann Arbor Street.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVoAzeHi-Jo&t=5s -->

Ariel, Zoey and Eli are Ariel, Zoey and Eli Engelbert - television and internet stars with more than 3 million followers on Facebook. The Ann Arbor trio was previously nominated for a Daytime Emmy award for Oustanding Original Song.