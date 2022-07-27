Saline MI
7-27-2022 5:49pm

City of Saline Video Explains Water Meter Change-Out Program

The City of Saline has released a video explaining the water meter change-out program taking place.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/CityofSaline/videos/1124829534790141/ -->
