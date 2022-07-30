County Clean-up Day Saturday at Saline High School

Saline High School is the site of a Washtenaw County Clean-up Day Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday.

Users are asked to provide a $15 donation to support the effort. Attendees will enter at the east entrance to the school.

Long wait times may be expected. People are asked to bring the amount of materials they can unload in about 20 minutes. The event is for Washtenaw County residents only.

Acceptable materials include:

Appliances (refrigerator, dryer, a/c unit, dehumidifier, etc.)

Bulky household waste (furniture, mattresses, scrap

(TVs,computers,entertainment/communication devices, etc. For every additional TV, computer or appliance, a $10 donation is suggested)

cleaning supplies, oil, etc. - but no materials in containers larger than six gallons, no oxygen or refrigerant tanks. Containers will not be returned)

Tires (The first four tires are free. A $5 donation is requested for each additional tire. Maximum of 10 tires.)

Construction and demolition waste, house hold trash, recyclable materials and foam packaging and containers will not be accepted.

The event is held by the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission in association with the City of Ann Arbor, the Saline Environmental Commission, Saline Area Schools and EGLE.